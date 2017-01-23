STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

Local Non-Profit Gets Boost From McDonald's

January 23, 2017 2:34 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Justin Udo, Philadelphia

by Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local non-profit with a focus on giving back, gets a gift to help them move forward.

On National Coffee Day, an area McDonald’s sold more than $20,000 worth of their McCafé drip coffee, and on Monday they donated 100% of those proceeds to Covenant House, a non-profit that works with homeless teens and young adults

“We have an opportunity to provide for them an outreach, based on our Archway’s To Opportunity program, where the kids can also, as their working at McDonald’s, get their online high school degree and also have scholarships available to them to attend college,” said Jeorge Salvat, regional Vice President for McDonald’s.

John Ducoff, with Covenant House, says for the last 18 years they’ve opened its doors as a place to stay for homeless youth and young mothers looking for a solid foundation to build on.

“That’s the beginning of the journey, because our work is about providing them opportunities, opportunities to transform their lives,” said Ducoff.

Anthony lost both of his parents at a young age, and spent a lot of time in foster care.

He’s only been at Covenant House for a few weeks, but he says he’s already seeing his life change for the better.

“I’ve learned how to get ready for interviews, job search. The staff here is incredible,” Anthony said.

Anthony, who has job interviews lined up at different places, including McDonald’s, says he eventually wants to become a pastor and he’s going to use the tools he’s getting at Covenant House to take him there.

