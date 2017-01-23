Gingrich: Madonna ‘Ought To Be Arrested’ For ‘Blowing Up The White House’ Comment At Women’s March

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Madonna is defending her fiery, expletive-laden speech at the women’s march, saying her words were “taken wildly out of context.”

The singer said at the Washington, D.C., march Saturday that she had at times been angry after the election and had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

In a statement Sunday on Instagram , Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change “with love.”

Madonna wrote that she doesn’t promote violence and people should listen to her speech “in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love,” Madonna said in her post.

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that Madonna “ought to be arrested” for telling the crowd at the women’s rights march in Washington that she’s “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Gingrich said Madonna is part of “an emerging left-wing fascism,” adding that the singer changed her tune because “she now understands she’s at risk.”

Madonna’s representative wasn’t immediately available to respond to Gingrich’s remarks.

Cable news networks broadcasting her speech cut away after Madonna used several expletives. MSNBC later apologized.

