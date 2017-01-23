STORM WATCH: Nor'easter Pounds Jersey Shore | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages | School Closings/Delays

Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie Selling Bryn Mawr Mansion

January 23, 2017 9:22 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: nba, Sam Hinkie, sixers

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) — If you’re a true “Trust The Process,” fan, this is a piece of memorabilia, of sorts, that you could buy. It might cost you a pretty penny though.

According to Realtor.com, former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie is selling his Bryn Mawr mansion.

Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

The five bedroom, seven bathroom mansion is hitting the market for $3.1 million, a figure higher than most of the salaries handed out by Hinkie during his time with the Sixers.

The three level home overlooks 25 acres of the Harriton Farm Preservation.

Hinkie bought the home in 2014 for $2.66 million. Judging by the listing, much like the Sixers, Hinkie improved the value of the property.

If everyone who trusted the process decided to combine funds, perhaps they found a new space for a headquarters.

