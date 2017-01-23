NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Carlton Williams To Head Philly Streets Department

January 23, 2017 5:30 PM By Pat Loeb
January 23, 2017 5:30 PM By Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Kenney administration has announced changes in its transportation and streets team.

A familiar face will be taking over the streets department.

Carlton Williams has spent some 15 years in the Streets Department, where he’s currently the deputy for sanitation, but he had a disastrous run as Commissioner of Licenses and Inspections in the final year of the Nutter administration.

In replacing Williams, Mayor Kenney had said he was miscast at L&I, which was in turmoil after the fatal building collapse in Center City.

Managing director Mike DiBerardinis says he’s confident Williams will do well back at streets.

“We think he’s prepared, experienced, and qualified for the streets job and there’s no doubt that he’ll do a good job,” he said.

DiBerardinis says he was highly recommended by his predecessor, Mike Carroll, who’ll become deputy managing director for transportation and infrastructure, replacing Clarena Tolson, who has gone to the Parking Authority.

