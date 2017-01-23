Dom Show Notes 1.23.17

9:00-Women’s March across the Country.

9:10-President Trump’s inauguration speech.

9:35-The Philadelphia Inquirer under scrutiny for article about Melania Trump being the first sexy First Lady.

10:00-Emily Morse joined discussing the Women’s March over the weekend in Philadelphia.

10:20-Cher “We’re marching for Trump supporters too.”

11:00-Jake Tapper of CNN joined discussing the inauguration of President Trump.

11:20-Comcast Executive VP, David Cohen, joined discussing the law in Philadelphia about asking salaries from previous jobs for potential employees.