STORM WATCH: Coastal Flooding Possible Tuesday | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Deadly Police Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Wilmington

January 23, 2017 11:57 PM
Filed Under: Wilmington

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) — A deadly police involved shooting, which took place on Monday night, is under investigation in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police say officers were called to home following a report that an armed was behaving erratically.

Massive Tree Falls In South Philadelphia, Knocking Out Power As Nor’easter Strikes Region

The incident happened 6:00 p.m., in the 1700 block of W. 13th street.

Investigators say that when officers tried to approach the man, he became disturbed. An officer fired, fatally shooting the man.

No officers were hurt.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia