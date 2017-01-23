Deadly Police Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) — A deadly police involved shooting, which took place on Monday night, is under investigation in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police say officers were called to home following a report that an armed was behaving erratically.

Massive Tree Falls In South Philadelphia, Knocking Out Power As Nor’easter Strikes Region

The incident happened 6:00 p.m., in the 1700 block of W. 13th street.

Investigators say that when officers tried to approach the man, he became disturbed. An officer fired, fatally shooting the man.

No officers were hurt.