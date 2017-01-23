Amtrak, NJ Transit And Atlantic City Rail Line Temporarily Suspend Service

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Amtrak is temporarily suspending service for for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains traveling in New Jersey due to commercial power lines down in area east of Linden, N.J.

Due to a downed commercial power line, some service is suspended on the NEC. More info: https://t.co/KC1rgk2VFN. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) January 23, 2017

Officials say efforts are underway to clear area and restore service as soon as possible.

New Jersey Transit also says rail service on the Northeast Corridor has been suspended in both directions between New York’s Penn Station and Trenton due to an overhead wire problem near Linden.

North East Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions between New York Penn Station and T… https://t.co/eZoqbG2Z7W — NJ TRANSIT – NEC (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) January 23, 2017

And the Atlantic City Rail Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Philadelphia 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill Station until further notice because the Delair Bridge is stuck in the open position.

SEPTA: Riders Should Plan For Delays, Disruptions Due To High Winds

Officials say substitute bus service will be available between Philadelphia 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations, and PATCO will cross-honor NJ TRANSIT rail tickets/passes.

These are all the latest issues as stormy weather pounds the region.

The weather has caused delays on NJ Transit lines and forced the suspension of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain service.

Buses are shuttling passengers between parking lots and Newark airport terminals.

High winds and rain were battering New Jersey as part of a nor’easter that was expected to worsen throughout the day.

