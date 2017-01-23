STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

Amtrak, NJ Transit And Atlantic City Rail Line Temporarily Suspend Service

January 23, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Atlantic City, NJ Transit

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Amtrak is temporarily suspending service for for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains traveling in New Jersey due to commercial power lines down in area east of Linden, N.J.

Officials say efforts are underway to clear area and restore service as soon as possible.

New Jersey Transit also says rail service on the Northeast Corridor has been suspended in both directions between New York’s Penn Station and Trenton due to an overhead wire problem near Linden.

And the Atlantic City Rail Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Philadelphia 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill Station until further notice because the Delair Bridge is stuck in the open position.

SEPTA: Riders Should Plan For Delays, Disruptions Due To High Winds 

Officials say substitute bus service will be available between Philadelphia 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations, and PATCO will cross-honor NJ TRANSIT rail tickets/passes.

These are all the latest issues as stormy weather pounds the region.

The weather has caused delays on NJ Transit lines and forced the suspension of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain service.

Buses are shuttling passengers between parking lots and Newark airport terminals.

High winds and rain were battering New Jersey as part of a nor’easter that was expected to worsen throughout the day.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia