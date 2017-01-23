STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert

American Airlines Issues Travel Alert Due To High Winds

January 23, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: airport, American Airlines, Wind

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — American Airlines announced that a high wind advisory may impact operations today and as a result the airline has issued a travel alert.

The travel alert covers eight airports, including Philadelphia. It allows customers whose travel plans are impacted to rebook without any change fees.

Utility Companies Brace For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force Winds

American Airlines says customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or contact reservations at 1-800-433-7300.

Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia