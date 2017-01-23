American Airlines Issues Travel Alert Due To High Winds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — American Airlines announced that a high wind advisory may impact operations today and as a result the airline has issued a travel alert.

The travel alert covers eight airports, including Philadelphia. It allows customers whose travel plans are impacted to rebook without any change fees.

Utility Companies Brace For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force Winds

American Airlines says customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or contact reservations at 1-800-433-7300.

Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.