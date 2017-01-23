2 Teens Rob Person At Gunpoint Inside Del. Movie Theater: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)—Police in Delaware have arrested two teens after they allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint inside a movie theater over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday at the Regal Cinema 16 located at 3300 Brandywine Parkway, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police say after purchasing movie tickets, the suspects sat down next to the victim inside the theater , pointed a handgun and then demanded the victim to empty out his pockets.

Police say tracked the two suspects, both 15-years-old, outside of the theater.

Officers recovered a handgun and a stolen cell phone at the scene.

The teens were arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a firearm and other related offenses.

No one was injured in the incident.