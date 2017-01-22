Weather Blog: Fog And Rain On The Way

January 22, 2017 12:28 AM By Lauren Casey
by Lauren Casey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire area overnight until 10am on Sunday. Expect widespread visibilities of less than 1/4 mile.

And after a dreary Saturday, the sun will not come out tomorrow. Cloudy skies will prevail with areas of fog persisting and we’ll add scattered showers to the mix, especially in the afternoon.

A potent and dynamic storm system will lift out of the Southeast to impact the Delaware Valley Sunday night into Monday afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain, strong winds, and possible thunderstorms during this time frame.

The most significant effects will be felt along the Jersey coast. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Cape May, Atlantic, and southeastern Burlington counties from 2am Monday until 3pm where winds could gust to 60 mph. Downed trees and power outages are likely.

Rainfall will total 1 to 3 inches across the area through the event with the highest totals south and east of the city.

