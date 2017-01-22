Utility Companies Brace For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force Winds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A storm system headed towards the Philadelphia region is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain, with the Jersey Shore expected to bear the brunt. The high winds could make travel tough and pose a challenge to electric utilities.

CBS3 Meteorologist Justin Drabick says the area is forecast to get up to two inches of windswept rain, with a wind advisory issued for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs.

“A high wind warning is in effect for the coastal areas during the day on Monday,” Drabick said. “So, winds at the coast can be up to 60 miles-per-hour, even inland in Philadelphia, we could get gusts 40 to 50 miles per hour.”

That’s strong enough to topple trees and bring down power lines. But Atlantic City Electric’s Lendel Jones says the utility company has been pruning trees and taking other measures to make service more reliable.

“We’ve put in sturdier wire, and we’ve also put up steel poles,” Jones said, “which can withstand winds up to 120 miles an hour or more.”

Even so, Jones say crews are standing by, and if need be they will be able to draw additional help from any one of their sister companies.

LATEST FORECAST:

PSE&G is also preparing for the approaching storm system. The utility says it will have additional personnel scheduled and on standby.

“Based on all the weather services’ forecasts, we are preparing for a busy day [Monday]. We’ll have extra tree personnel and equipment at the ready,” said John Latka, senior vice president of electric and gas operations for PSE&G. “Our employees are rechecking that all objects are secured at our stations and division headquarters. We are advising them to prepare their own homes for high winds, and urge our customers to do the same.”

PSE&G says customers can report any downed wires or power outages, by calling the company’s customer service line at 1-800-436-PSEG.