Positively Philadelphia: Dranoff Properties

January 22, 2017 4:00 AM By Lauren Lipton
Filed Under: Lauren Lipton, Philadelphia, Positively Philadelphia

by Lauren Lipton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dranoff Properties’ One Riverside high-rise residences is the first new construction of its kind in Center City since the financial market meltdown of 2008.

It’s at 25th and Locust Streets at the entrance to the Schuylkill River Trail. But it wasn’t that far back when it was something else.

“The park in front of our building was called Needle Park, and I don’t think I have to go into a description of why it was called Needle Park,” said CEO Carl Dranoff.

One Riverside exterior. (credit: Don Pearse)

One Riverside exterior. (credit: Don Pearse)

This is just the latest project from Dranoff’s vision of what Philadelphia and its neighborhoods can and have become.

“Our history in this city has been that of being a pioneer. We go into new, undiscovered but promising neighborhoods. We build a big anchor project, the neighborhood takes off, and then others follow behind me. We started in Old City in the late ’70s,” Dranoff said. “It wasn’t even called Old City. Our first large building there was the Wireworks. It was an old furniture store at 3rd and Race. People thought we were nuts because nobody lived in Old City.”

And the rest is history. Dranoff Projects dot the city.

“Philadelphia is now discovered. We’ve been under the rock for too long. It’s an amazing city. We’re coming into our own with the eds and meds that we have with the technology, with riverfronts, the wonderful outdoor cafes, the parks and recreation that we have. There’s really no place like it,” said Dranoff.

An interior shot of one of One Riverside's larger residences. (credit: Don Pearse)

An interior shot of one of One Riverside’s larger residences. (credit: Don Pearse)

Future projects include a lot of development along the rivers and additions to his current projects on the Avenue of the Arts.

Dranoff says, in his opinion, the Avenue of the Arts has the potential to be one of the greatest streets in North America.

He calls it a combination of Michigan Avenue, Park Avenue, and Broadway all in one.

Listen to all the unique details of One Riverside and Dranoff’s vision for Philadelphia.

More from Lauren Lipton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia