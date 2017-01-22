Police Search For Escaped Prisoner In New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a prisoner who escaped from State Police custody in New Jersey.

Police say 22-year-old Daniel Newman, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was arrested Saturday evening at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City on theft charges.

Police say Newman was being transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility early Sunday morning when he escaped and fled handcuffed and on foot into the woods.

He is described as 5’8″, 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Newman was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-441-7464.