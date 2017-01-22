Philly Officer, Driver Injured In Crash Involving Police Vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crash involving a Philadelphia police vehicle that injured an officer and another driver is being investigated as a possible DUI.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday at 57th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say a police SUV was traveling down Girard Avenue when it was hit by another car. The female driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. The officer was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where was treated and released.

Police say the woman was possibly driving under the influence. She was taken into police custody after she was released from the hospital.

There was no initial word on any charges.