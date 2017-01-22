Philly Officer, Driver Injured In Crash Involving Police Vehicle

January 22, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crash involving a Philadelphia police vehicle that injured an officer and another driver is being investigated as a possible DUI.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday at 57th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say a police SUV was traveling down Girard Avenue when it was hit by another car. The female driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. The officer was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where was treated and released.

Police say the woman was possibly driving under the influence. She was taken into police custody after she was released from the hospital.

There was no initial word on any charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia