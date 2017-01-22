Open Tryout Gives Athletes Chance To Score Spot On Philadelphia Soul

January 22, 2017 12:41 PM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Athletes from all over the region got a chance to try out for Philadelphia’s championship football team.

More than 150 players made their way to the NovaCare Complex Sunday morning to compete for a chance to play for the AFL’s Philadelphia Soul.

Soul Owner and former Philadelphia Eagle Ron Jaworski says he loves holding the open tryouts, because you never know what talent is waiting to be discovered.

“Much like many years ago when Vince Papale, Mr. Invincible, tried out and made the Philadelphia Eagles, we’ve kind of taken that recipe since we’ve been in existence,” Jaworski said. “We’ve had these open tryout camps.”

Kyle Heckman from Williamsport is a former walk-on at Penn State. He was looking to make the team as a quarterback.

“It’s awesome man, it’s a great opportunity,” Heckman said. “It’s a blessing that they do this. They take guys every single year. I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

Guys that make the cut will get an invite to camp and an opportunity to fight for a spot on the Soul, the reigning Arena Football League champions.

