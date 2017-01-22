Grandson Arrested In Stabbing Death Of 70-Year-Old Woman In SW Philly

January 22, 2017 10:31 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 70-year-old woman in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday inside a home in the 7900 block of Caesar Place.

Police say the woman was found inside her second floor bedroom, laying face down on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her back and arms.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I cannot believe this,” said Victor Jackson, who lives nearby. “She was my neighbor, very hard working. She established a very nice home here for herself. She raised her children here in her home, and I just can’t believe it.”

On Sunday, authorities announced the arrest of the victim’s 29-year-old grandson. Police say he returned to the home a few hours after the stabbing, where he was taken into custody.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately released.

There was no initial word on any charges.

