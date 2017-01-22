Delaware River Turnpike Toll Bridge Closed Indefinitely Due To Cracked Truss

January 22, 2017 5:04 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Delaware River Turnpike Toll Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the main bridges in our area connecting Pennsylvania to New Jersey is closed after a crack was found in the steel below the surface, and now will remain closed until further notice.

The Delaware River Turnpike Toll Bridge will remain closed as officials try to figure out how to fix a cracked truss.

Weather: Rain & Wind For Monday 

An engineer overseeing a paint job found a fracture beneath the surface.

“This wasn’t a crack that happened over time, it look likes it happened quickly,” Carl DeFebo with the Pennsylvania Turnpike said.

DeFebo said if this wasn’t found, it could of been disastrous.

“Worst case scenario could have been a bridge collapse.”

He said they do regular inspections on the 60-year-old bridge, and now they need to make sure the damage doesn’t worsen.

“Engineers have been doing some analysis of the bridge structure and also doing what we call ‘surring’ or temporary repairs just to stabilize the bridge.

Officials say, 42-thousand cars and trucks drive over it, daily.

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia