Sixers Fall To Hawks, 110-93

ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Millsap scored 22 points and combined with Dwight Howard to help Atlanta dominate the boards as the Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-93 on Saturday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

Millsap grabbed 10 rebounds and Howard had 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Atlanta, which broke loose for 37 points in the second quarter and neither trailed nor were tied in the second half.

Ersan Ilyasova led the 76ers with 21 points, and Robert Covington scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who lost for just the third time in 11 games.

After the teams played to a first-quarter tie at 25, the Hawks took control in the second quarter while making 16 of 23 shots and outscoring the Sixers 37-29 to take a 62-54 halftime lead.

Eight Atlanta players scored in the second period alone and Millsap closed the scoring when he gathered a defensive rebound, took the ball by himself all the way to the other end, and then nailed a fallaway jumper from the left baseline to just beat the buzzer.

Philadelphia trailed by as many as 18 points late in the third quarter, but made a push in the fourth.

When Covington hit two free throws with 6:46 left in the game, Atlanta’s lead was just 94-87.

The Hawks pulled away from there, however, to beat the Sixers for the sixth straight time.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Saturday was scheduled to be a rest day for center Joel Embiid. But while he didn’t play against the Hawks, his availability is unclear after he suffered a knee contusion in Friday’s win over the Trail Blazers. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said Embiid will be further assessed upon the team’s return home.

Hawks: Backup big man Mike Muscala missed his fourth straight game with a left ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Philly will have a day off and then practice Monday before playing host to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Hawks: The Clippers will stop in Atlanta before heading to Philadelphia, meeting the Hawks on Monday night.