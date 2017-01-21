Police: Man Armed With Scissors Shot Dead By Roommate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot dead by his roommate after he allegedly tried to get into her room armed with scissors.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Boone Street in Manayunk.

Police say a 28-year-old woman shot her 32-year-old roommate in the neck who then fell down the stairs.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman claimed the shooting was in self-defense and was cooperating with investigators.

It’s unclear what the relationship was between the two roommates.