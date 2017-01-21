PCOM Innovation Fund Makes Investment In Patient Access Startup

by Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A startup company has an eye on reducing patients’ time spent twiddling their thumbs in the waiting room before they’re seen by specialists.

A local hospital has become a financial backer.

“We all hear about the expense of the health care system and how that’s increasing. AristaMD is one of those services that’s doing their job to battle that issue,” said Dean Miller, who heads the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Innovation Fun.

AristaMD is its first investment.

“It enables a primary care physician to recieve an e-consult from a board-certified specialist,” Miller explained.

The idea is to improve access for patients, such as those in rural areas with a dearth of specialists.

To solve in-office delays, it ensures your test results are at the doctor’s fingertips. But even before that, AristaMD’s early data show it cuts in half the number of visits that need to be made to a specialist.

For the company, “This will help them to grow. That’s really the purpose of the investment,” said Miller.

Miller says the PCOM fund will be making more money moves this year.