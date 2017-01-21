MontCo Man Arrested For Selling Stolen Items In Jewelers’ Row Store

January 21, 2017 11:06 PM By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Andrew Kramer, Montgomery County, Philadelphia

by Andrew Kramer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested for allegedly fencing jewelry and other items taken from homes in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Wasim Shazad of East Norriton owns three businesses on Jewelers’ row in Philadelphia.

Authorities say he bought luxury items that were stolen from homes in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties, then sold them at his stores.

Jewelry, expensive purses, and money were among the items officials say were taken during 15 burglaries between August 2015 and July 2016.

Four men were charged in six of those crimes last summer. They remain in custody.

Shazad is charged with receiving stolen property and other offenses.

Bail is set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.

