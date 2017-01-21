Delaware River Bridge To Remain Closed For Assessement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware River Bridge will remain closed as engineers work out a more permanent repair plan.

Construction work began to repair a fracture found in the bridge on Friday and is expected to wrap up by the end of the weekend. During this time, a comprehensive analysis of the bridge will be performed to better understand the impact of the fracture on the bridge.

“This was a unique and complete fracture which may have happened quickly due to changing weather conditions,” explained PA Turnpike Chairman Sean Logan. “We are stabilizing the bridge now to prevent further movement. However, out of an abundance of caution and to protect traveler safety, the bridge must remain closed until a full-scale analysis and repair plan have been completed.”

READ: Emergency Repairs Close Delaware River Turnpike Bridge

The PA Turnpike Commission and The New Jersey Turnpike Authority agree that the bridge will remain closed during this assessment, which will take about two weeks, though there is no estimate how long the bridge will have to be closed while the permanent fix is made.

“Due to the significant fracture, stresses have been redistributed to other parts of the bridge,” said PA Turnpike Chief Engineer Brad Heigel. “We regret the inconvenience of closing the bridge, however, it is necessary to properly evaluate the bridge’s current condition and determine next steps to ensure the safety to our customers.”

The PTC and NJTA plan to update the public on the project’s progress within the next 48 hours.

PA Turnpike motorists heading east into New Jersey should use this revised alternate route: Exit at the Bensalem Interchange, #351 in Bucks County. Follow U.S. Route 1 north, to I-95 north, to I-295, south, to I-195 east. Take Exit 6 on I-195, and reenter the NJ Turnpike.