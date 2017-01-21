Applications For Pa. Medical Marijuana Growers, Dispensaries Now Online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — As Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program continues to take shape, applications for grower/processors and for dispensaries are now available online.

Applications for medical marijuana growers and processors and for dispensaries are now available but a one month window for accepting applications won’t begin until February 20th.

“Through February 8th, potential applicants have the opportunity address questions concerning the application process to the Department,” said John Collins, Director of the Pennsylvania Health Department’s Office of Medical Marijuana. “We’ll be posting responses on the website.”

By posting answers online, Collins says potential applicants will have the benefit from answers to everyone’s questions. After the March 20th deadline for submitting applications, Collins says it will take up to 90 days to review them. Applicants awarded permits will then have six months to become operational.

Click here for more information.