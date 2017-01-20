INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

White House Website Removes LGBT, Climate Change Pages After Trump Inauguration

January 20, 2017 5:46 PM By Ray Boyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The official website for the White House, whitehouse.gov, looked a little different on Friday after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Online users noticed that some pages were removed from the site during the transition.

One of the pages that was widely noticed to be missing was the former whitehouse.gov/lgbt. If you type in that page, you are taken to a page that says that link cannot be found.

The site was completely transitioned over to President Trump and now highlights information on “Making Our Military Strong Again,” “Bringing Back Jobs and Growth,” and “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community.”

The page that was devoted to LGBT issues is not the only one that is gone from the site. The page that highlighted issues on climate change was also removed.

If you still hope to see those pages, they are not gone forever. The site that existed under former President Barack Obama is archived at obamawhitehouse.archives.gov. There you can see the pages for LGBT issues and climate change.

The White House website was not the only thing that changed. The official Twitter accounts @POTUS, @FLOTUS, and @VP also changed and now reflect their new owners, the offices of President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

