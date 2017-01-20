Weather: Warm Temperatures Continue, Major Rain Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So far in the month of January, temperatures have been well above average but we’ve only had ONE day that could be properly classified as “sunny.”

The rest have been evenly split between partly sunny and overcast. And unfortunately, if you’re finding yourself in need of some quality Vitamin D, you’re going to have to board a plane or wait a few more days, because it’s unlikely the sun will make an appearance here until next Wednesday at the earliest!

LATEST WEATHER

The good news, though?

While you can leave the sunglasses at home, you can also leave behind the winter coat. It will stay well above average through the weekend!

We’ll wake up to some pockets of dense fog Saturday morning, so please be safe on those roads, and while Saturday will be cloudy, it’ll be warm with highs in the mid 50’s.

On Sunday we’ll see a little rain approach, and this will intensify on Sunday night as a strong system approaches from the south and west. This is one of those storms that, were it to coincide with a fresh injection of arctic air, would be a major snowmaker and even produce potential blizzard conditions across the northeast. But alas, for all you snow lovers out there, while the potent storm and the moisture will be present, we are missing that crucial part of the snowstorm equation – the cold. Temperatures will stay above average meaning this storm is a rainmaker.

And quite a rainmaker it will be!

We are forecasting a widespread 1-2″ of rain with the potential of 2″+ across portions of South Jersey and into Delaware. In addition, winds will be very strong through the day Monday, battering the coast with potential 50 mph gusts and bringing gusts to 35-40 mph as far inland as the city. The rain will persist into Tuesday morning before we see this system wind down, and then finally by the middle of next week we may see the sun return.