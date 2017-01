PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Some relief for residents in Fishtown still dealing with that massive sinkhole.

Officials say the water main has been installed and service has been restored to residents on the block.

“This does not finish our time there, we will still have other work to do repairing the road, etc, but utility work is complete, and service is restored.”

The sinkhole opened up 12 days ago after a water main break on Boston Street.