Trump Signs Executive Order To ‘Ease The Burden Of Obamacare’

January 20, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Obamacare

WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night “to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Spicer did not respond when asked for further details.

Trump promised on the campaign trail that he would repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature health care law — the Affordable Care Act.

Trump also signed papers confirming the appointments of James Mattis as secretary of defense and John Kelly as secretary of homeland security, Spicer said.

