Student Reporters From Philadelphia Head To D.C. To Cover Inauguration

January 20, 2017 10:15 AM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Among the thousands in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration, are student journalists from one of Philadelphia’s top magnet schools.

Twenty five seniors from Central High School are blogging and tweeting as they witness the inauguration in person.

Senior Chris Bruch says,”I’m just going to write down everything I see. I’m definitely expecting protesters. But there are also people who are going to be happy.”

And senior Christina Nguyen is preparing herself to witness history in person.

“Just Donald Trump himself. I think I’d be stunned by seeing him in person, knowing — after everything that’s going on in the news and seeing him in the debates I think it’s just going to be like a ‘wow’ factor.”

Nyugen says she voted for Hillary Clinton, but she’ll have to be grown-up about the election, accept the results and enjoy the events of the day.

