INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

‘SNL’ Writer Criticized For Tweeting Barron Trump ‘Will Be This Country’s First Homeschool Shooter’

January 20, 2017 7:07 PM
Filed Under: Barron Trump, Katie Rich, Saturday Night Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A writer for “Saturday Night Live” is getting criticized on social media for an inappropriate tweet about President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron.

Katie Rich tweeted Friday, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” She later deleted the post.

However, many on Twitter took issue with Rich’s tweet, slamming her for going after a young boy.

Barron started trending on Twitter, but not because of that post.

While the new president was signing executive orders after taking the oath of office, Barron was playing peek-a-boo with his nephew in the background.

Barron will not be moving to the White House right away as he will stay in New York City to finish school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia