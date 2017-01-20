‘SNL’ Writer Criticized For Tweeting Barron Trump ‘Will Be This Country’s First Homeschool Shooter’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A writer for “Saturday Night Live” is getting criticized on social media for an inappropriate tweet about President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron.
Katie Rich tweeted Friday, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” She later deleted the post.
However, many on Twitter took issue with Rich’s tweet, slamming her for going after a young boy.
Barron started trending on Twitter, but not because of that post.
While the new president was signing executive orders after taking the oath of office, Barron was playing peek-a-boo with his nephew in the background.
Barron will not be moving to the White House right away as he will stay in New York City to finish school.