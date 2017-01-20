‘SNL’ Writer Criticized For Tweeting Barron Trump ‘Will Be This Country’s First Homeschool Shooter’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A writer for “Saturday Night Live” is getting criticized on social media for an inappropriate tweet about President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron.

Katie Rich tweeted Friday, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” She later deleted the post.

However, many on Twitter took issue with Rich’s tweet, slamming her for going after a young boy.

Saturday Night Live writer @katiemaryrich attacks 10 year old kid, Barron Trump!

Left has no boundaries, no morals. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/EqHueBq0ln — Tennessee GOP (@TEN_GOP) January 20, 2017

You shoul be fired for attacking a 10 yr old Baron Trump #boycottsnl #firekatiemaryrich @katiemaryrich https://t.co/Iu7SgZvQ7T — Frank DeNauw (@frankdenauw) January 20, 2017

Taking a swipe at a 10 year old clarifies what a classless ignorant person you are, I hope u never have children to defend @katiemaryrich — Robert Westrich (@RWestrich) January 20, 2017

Wow @katiemaryrich idk if this tweet was real but if it was. There should be some punishment. pic.twitter.com/yJfZSYgdsn — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 20, 2017

Here's what @katiemaryrich tweeted, since she's deleted it. What wit. So brave. Mocking a kid and gun violence. Edgy. pic.twitter.com/QsBRlz7UnH — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 20, 2017

@katiemaryrich Look at you making fun of a 10 year old AND mocking school shootings. So brave. — Kira Richardson (@KiraR) January 20, 2017

@katiemaryrich Do you think you could leave a 10 year old alone? Does it make you feel important to trash a child? — Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) January 20, 2017

Barron started trending on Twitter, but not because of that post.

LOOK: In sweet moment as Pres. Trump signs orders, Barron Trump plays peek-a-boo with his nephew in the background https://t.co/AsjUerEVmy pic.twitter.com/z99tUgZoEI — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017

While the new president was signing executive orders after taking the oath of office, Barron was playing peek-a-boo with his nephew in the background.

Barron will not be moving to the White House right away as he will stay in New York City to finish school.