Pre-Kindergarten Expansion Approaches Full Enrollment

CITY HALL (CBS) — The mayor’s Office of Education said it is approaching full-enrollment for the pre-kindergarten expansion that started on January fourth.

Spokesperson for the office, Deana Gamble said 13-hundred of the two-thousand new seats are filled, and another 12-families have completed applications.

“The only reason that the families haven’t been able to complete enrollment is in most case, it’s because their first choice of provider is full, so our office is now working hard to just connect families to programs that still have seats available.”

She said once all two-thousand seats are full, there will be a wait list and those families will have first priority when the city adds another one-thousand seats in September, assuming the sweetened beverage tax is upheld in appeals court.

She said the enrollment figures are about what the office expected, given the seats were added in the middle of the school year.

“We think that families are really eager for affordable, quality pre-K that we’ve been able to provide.”