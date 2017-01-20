INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump to Become America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Where To Watch In Philly Area | Photos | Philly Protests Planned |

Philly Police: Man Wanted for Attempting to Abduct Girl From Mother

January 20, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police in Philadelphia are searching for the man they say attempted to abduct a 5-year-old girl who was with her mother on Thursday night.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. when both victims were walking east in the 1600 block of Knorr Street.

Police say after crossing the intersection at Large Street an unknown black man attempted to pull the 5-year-old from her mother before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 40 years-of-old, standing 5,7″, clean shaven, with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia