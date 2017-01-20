Philly Police: Man Wanted for Attempting to Abduct Girl From Mother

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police in Philadelphia are searching for the man they say attempted to abduct a 5-year-old girl who was with her mother on Thursday night.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. when both victims were walking east in the 1600 block of Knorr Street.

Police say after crossing the intersection at Large Street an unknown black man attempted to pull the 5-year-old from her mother before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 40 years-of-old, standing 5,7″, clean shaven, with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477)