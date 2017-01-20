INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Where To Watch In Philly Area | Photos | Philly Protests Planned 

Obama: ‘This Is Just A Little Pit Stop’

January 20, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Former President Barack Obama thanked staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday.

“I said before and I will say again, that when we started on this journey, we did so with an abiding faith in the American people and their ability, our ability, to join together and change the country in ways that would make lives better for our kids and grandkids, that change didn’t happen from the top down, but bottom up,” Obama said.

‘Now Arrives The Hour Of Action’: Donald Trump Becomes 45th President Of United States

Obama told his staff that their work in making America’s democracy better does not stop with Trump in office.

“This is just a little pit stop. This is a not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America,” Obama said.

Before going to Joint Base Andrews, Trump and first lady Melania Trump escorted the Obamas, and then the couples exchanges small talk and handshakes.

The Obamas will be heading to California for vacation. They will then return to Washington where they will live while their youngest daughter will finish school.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia