Obama: ‘This Is Just A Little Pit Stop’

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Former President Barack Obama thanked staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday.

“I said before and I will say again, that when we started on this journey, we did so with an abiding faith in the American people and their ability, our ability, to join together and change the country in ways that would make lives better for our kids and grandkids, that change didn’t happen from the top down, but bottom up,” Obama said.

Obama told his staff that their work in making America’s democracy better does not stop with Trump in office.

“This is just a little pit stop. This is a not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America,” Obama said.

Before going to Joint Base Andrews, Trump and first lady Melania Trump escorted the Obamas, and then the couples exchanges small talk and handshakes.

The Obamas will be heading to California for vacation. They will then return to Washington where they will live while their youngest daughter will finish school.

