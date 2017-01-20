Actors Join NYC Mayor For Anti-Trump Rally

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) — On Thursday night, actors joined New York City mayor Bill de Blasio for an anti-Donald Trump rally near Central Park.
The high-profile names expressed their concerns about the president-elect’s plans for the country.
Actors at the protest included Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin and Rosie Perez.
Their mission was to urge people to regularly call their representatives in congress to tell them to hold the new president accountable.