News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 20

Chris discussed the transfer of power from Barack Obama to Donald Trump and Joel Embiid falling short in his bid to start the NBA All-Star Game. He spoke with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the confirmation hearings for Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin, Reverend Herb Lusk about black celebrities being harassed for supporting Donald Trump, CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger to preview the NFL conference championship games and Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson at to look ahead to Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.

6:00 Donald Trump is preparing to deliver his inaugural speech.

6:35 What’s Trending: Joel Embiid, A Dog’s Purpose

6:48 Senator Al Franken joked about meeting Energy Secretary nominee Rick Perry in his office.

7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin.

8:00 Chris previews the NFL’s conference championship games with CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger.

8:25 Chris speaks with Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson to preview Donald Trump’s inauguration.

8:35 What’s Trending: First dance, Nancy Sinatra, Chuck E Cheese, Chrissy Tiegen,