New Jersey Ranked Among Best States In America To Raise A Family

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Anyone starting a family wants to find that right surrounding to do so. You’re looking for the right neighborhoods and schools, and a safe environment that also has the right career opportunities for you.

A lot of different factors go into consideration and there are probably a lot of states that fit some of your wants, but probably very few, if any, that check off every box.

WalletHub, is taking a shot at trying to make the important decision of where to start your family, a little easier with their new rankings. They compile all the different factors and rank each state and the District of Columbia.

New Jersey ranked seven on the list, the only state in the tri-state region to appear in the top ten.

Rankings were handed out for “Family Fun,” “Health and Safety,” “Education and Childcare,” “Affordability,” and “Socioeconomics.” New Jersey ranked 26th, 8th, 1st, 7th and 17th respectively in those categories.

Pennsylvania was around the middle of the pack with a final ranking of 27 while Delaware came in at 16.

According to WalletHub, the best state to raise your family is North Dakota.