INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

New Jersey Ranked Among Best States In America To Raise A Family

January 20, 2017 4:59 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Anyone starting a family wants to find that right surrounding to do so. You’re looking for the right neighborhoods and schools, and a safe environment that also has the right career opportunities for you.

A lot of different factors go into consideration and there are probably a lot of states that fit some of your wants, but probably very few, if any, that check off every box.

Violent Protests Rage In Nation’s Capital On Trump’s Inauguration Day

WalletHub, is taking a shot at trying to make the important decision of where to start your family, a little easier with their new rankings. They compile all the different factors and rank each state and the District of Columbia.

New Jersey ranked seven on the list, the only state in the tri-state region to appear in the top ten.

Rankings were handed out for “Family Fun,” “Health and Safety,” “Education and Childcare,” “Affordability,” and “Socioeconomics.” New Jersey ranked 26th, 8th, 1st, 7th and 17th respectively in those categories.

Pennsylvania was around the middle of the pack with a final ranking of 27 while Delaware came in at 16.

According to WalletHub, the best state to raise your family is North Dakota.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia