Many Travel From Delaware Valley For Donald Trump’s Inauguration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many have traveled to the nation’s capital for the inauguration, including people from the Delaware Valley.

“We’re just here to see history in the making,” said Troy Maychuk who is in town with his family from Bucks County. “We’re here to just experience this first hand and see President Trump enter office and we thought it would be important to see this important moment in history.”

Maychuk and his mother both supported Trump in the election. They say they are looking forward to seeing him govern.

“I think if we really respect each other, and love each other, and listen to both sides, I think that people will grow to love him and really grow to see that he will evolve into a wonderful president,” said Kim Maychuk.

The president-elect and his family arrived in Washington around noon on Thursday and Trump later laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. He also spoke at a congressional leadership luncheon attended by members of his new administration.

“We have by far, the highest IQ of any cabinet ever assembled,” Trump said.

All of this leads up to Friday’s oath of office and formal inauguration festivities. That’s something Joyce and Larry Shay of Media are excited to witness. “It’s called the United States of America so we should all be united behind whoever the president is and hope for the best for the country and the new president,” Larry said.

“We have to have positive people and hope for the future because we’re USA,” Joyce added.