Local Expert Breaks Down Trump’s Inauguration Address

January 20, 2017 2:32 PM By Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While it may have been a short inauguration address, a local history professor analyzed Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.

“I thought President Trump gave the best speech he’s given,” said St. Joe’s history professor, Randall Miller.

The professor said this speech was very much focused on the citizens of the United States.

“This was a very unapologetic speech in saying that now we’re taking over again.”

In that, Miller said the message was basically a carryover from campaign speeches.

“It was a more controlled speech and that’s what gave it more power than some of his others like he went on a rant when he accepted the nomination, there was none of that here.”

Miller said Trump’s speech had the common themes of other inaugural addresses: the peaceful transfer of power and respect for the system, along with the call for a new movement require courage or conviction, adding the greatness of an inaugural address is defined by the greatness of the president.

