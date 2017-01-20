INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

Thousands Welcome Biden Back To Delaware

January 20, 2017 5:32 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Joe Biden

by KYW’s David Madden

WILMINGTON, DEL (CBS) —  Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill received a warm welcome home at a rally in Wilmington.

After the 90-minute ride on Amtrak from Washington that Biden took daily as a six-term senator, he was greeted by Delaware Air Guard members, bands, a choir, elected officials and a couple thousand well-wishers at the Chase Center. He urged people to give President Donald Trump a chance.

“This is a man who has never been engaged in public life before,” Biden said. “And so one of the things I’m going to try to do and Barack and I have talked about it, we’re going to try to be of assistance in any way we can, because it’s in the best interests of the country.”

Biden is a private citizen for the first time in almost 50 years, but he’s hardly retiring. He’ll lead his battle against cancer from the University of Delaware and headquarter international studies at Penn.

His thank you to the people of Delaware got emotional at times, particularly when he remembered the words of 20th century literary giant James Joyce.

“I know I’m always quoting Irish poets but Joyce said, and I’m going to paraphrase him, when I die…when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart.”

The Bidens remained in the auditorium for more than an hour after the rally, making sure they met with everyone who wanted a moment with him.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia