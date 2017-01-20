Thousands Welcome Biden Back To Delaware

by KYW’s David Madden

WILMINGTON, DEL (CBS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill received a warm welcome home at a rally in Wilmington.

After the 90-minute ride on Amtrak from Washington that Biden took daily as a six-term senator, he was greeted by Delaware Air Guard members, bands, a choir, elected officials and a couple thousand well-wishers at the Chase Center. He urged people to give President Donald Trump a chance.

Former VP Biden and his wife Jill get a warm welcome home at the train station in Wilmington named after him! #CBS3 pic.twitter.com/n3FpStiVrA — Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) January 20, 2017

“This is a man who has never been engaged in public life before,” Biden said. “And so one of the things I’m going to try to do and Barack and I have talked about it, we’re going to try to be of assistance in any way we can, because it’s in the best interests of the country.”

Former VP Joe Biden just waved at us and said "Back on Amtrak" Heading to Wilmington for welcome home rally #CBS3 pic.twitter.com/f9XPdWe7cO — Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) January 20, 2017

Biden is a private citizen for the first time in almost 50 years, but he’s hardly retiring. He’ll lead his battle against cancer from the University of Delaware and headquarter international studies at Penn.

His thank you to the people of Delaware got emotional at times, particularly when he remembered the words of 20th century literary giant James Joyce.

“I know I’m always quoting Irish poets but Joyce said, and I’m going to paraphrase him, when I die…when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart.”

The Bidens remained in the auditorium for more than an hour after the rally, making sure they met with everyone who wanted a moment with him.