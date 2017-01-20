INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog |  Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

Hundreds Gather At South Philly Hot Spot For Trump Inauguration

January 20, 2017 3:23 PM By Steve Tawa

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — KYW’s sister station, WPHT, held an Inauguration Watch Party in South Philly, where folks usually gather before or after Eagles games.

Between the crab fries, burgers and beer, patrons at Chickie’s and Pete’s were cheering for their favorite team… team Trump. Mark Feretti of Olney said the freshly minted President Trump has the “strength, truthfulness and character to lead.”

Photo credit: KYW's Steve Tawa

Photo credit: KYW’s Steve Tawa

And what about the intense media coverage of his personality, Mark said he doesn’t want him to change.

“Well, basically, they’re going to zero in on that, because he’s not the regular establishment,” Feretti said. “He’s not a politician, he’s a businessman, and never before have we had this. He represents what they don’t like.”

Ron from Deptford said fresh wind is blowing in because Trump is “turning Washington upside down.”

“That’s why he’s feared by both sides. He is the outside guy,” Ron said.

Photo credit: KYW's Steve Tawa

Photo credit: KYW’s Steve Tawa

Rather than Phillies and Eagles gear, patrons watching the inauguration had Trump t-shirts and sweatshirts on and “Buy American” hats.

Among the people watching, 68 screens on walls and columns at Chickie’s and Pete’s, Jay from the Northeast said “despite what his detractors say, Trump has integrity,” but he should tone down his tirade tweets.

“I think it’s to his advantage because he can sort of sidestep any misinterpretation of what he says by putting it out there directly.”

More from Steve Tawa
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia