Delaware River Bridge Shut Down In Bucks County, Crack Discovered Requires Repair

January 20, 2017 5:37 PM

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Motorists in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are being warned of a bridge closure in Bucks County.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has informed drivers that it has closed the Delaware River Bridge in Bucks County on Interstate 276 to traffic heading in both directions. The reason is a fracture in on of the steel components.

The damage was noticed by bridge crews from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority which owns the eastern half of the bridge.

Officials say repairs must be done on the steel structure before traffic can continue to travel on the bridge. It is not known how long repairs would take.

Anyone traveling on the PA Turnpike into New Jersey is informed to use one of the following alternates.

  • Take the Delaware Valley Exit, #359; follow U.S. Route 13 south to PA Route 413 south, cross the Burlington-Bristol Bridge to U.S. Route 130, heading north.
  • Take U.S. Route 130 north to Route 541 to New Jersey Turnpike Exit 5.

In New Jersey, the Pearl Harbor Extension, which links the turnpike to the bridge, is shut down to traffic. Drivers traveling to Pennsylvania can find alternates including Interstate 78, Interstate 295 and the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.

 

