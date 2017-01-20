INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog |  Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

Bryce Treggs Defends Donald Trump: ‘Why Wish The Worst?’

January 20, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs took Twitter to express his thoughts on Donald Trump, who was sworn in to be the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

‘Now Arrives The Hour Of Action’: Donald Trump Becomes 45th President Of United States

Related: Local Expert Breaks Down Trump’s Inauguration Address

Related: Trump Supporters Chant ‘Lock Her Up’ When Hillary Clinton Announced At Inauguration

Treggs, 22, signed with the San Francisco 49ers last summer as an undrafted free-agent, but was released and joined the Eagles a week before the start of the season.

Related: Violent Protests Rage In Nation’s Capital On Trump’s Inauguration Day

The California native had three catches for 80 yards in nine games played with the Eagles this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia