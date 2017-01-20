A Lesson In The Peaceful Transfer Of Power From John Adams And Thomas Jefferson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Friday, President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

There have been 58 presidential inaugurations before Friday’s festivities.

Trump Signs Executive Order To ‘Ease The Burden Of Obamacare’

In 1801, the American people witnessed a ceremony of power being transferred for the first time between two parties, here in Philadelphia. It was between our second and third presidents, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

Giving us a peek into the history books, allow John Adams and Thomas Jefferson of Historic Philadelphia Inc. to share that on the inauguration day when Adams, a president others considered to be a federalist, had to pass the baton of power to Jefferson, the first head of the democratic republican party, it was a tough pill to swallow for one side.

“The day that Mr. Jefferson was inaugurated, I did not attend,” Adams said. Well, an Adams reenactor said. “I caught the early stage in the morning out of Washington District of Columbia and headed towards Massachusetts. For several years, Jefferson and I did not write to each other and it wasn’t until about 1812 when Dr. Rush, a good friend of both of us, encouraged us to write each other, which we did. Differences were put aside and our friendship renewed.”

Known to be friends, who often disagreed, Jefferson’s presidency would prove that differences, through strong, were necessary.

High School Students Express Optimism, Concern Following President Trump’s Inauguration

“It’s always important to have differences, because things could be worked out,” Adams said.

“In a political process such as a democracy, you have to be able to compromise. The idea that Mr. Adams could step back from power and allow me to take power for the country, really I think is an extraordinary thing in this modern democracy that we have here in the United States,” said Jefferson.