76ers Will Look To Stay Hot Tonight As They Welcome Portland Trail Blazers To Town

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brett Brown’s squad has won back-to-back games and seven of nine. With a record of 14-26, they have moved to within 5 1/2 games of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Last time out on Wednesday, the 76ers beat Toronto at the Center, 94-89.

Joel Embiid will play tonight for the 76ers with his 28-minute limit. The center continues to wow fans and opponents alike, averaging 19.9 points and 7.8 rebounds a game.

Portland is 18-26 this season and the Trail Blazers have lost three in a row. They also last played on Wednesday, losing in Charlotte to the Hornets, 107-85. Two talented guards are leading the way for Portland in Damian Lillard (26.1 ppg) and Lehigh product C.J. McCollum (23.4 ppg).

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News about the improvement in the Sixers and tonight’s match-up.

