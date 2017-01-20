76ers Add To One Of NBA’s Largest Analytics Departments, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sam Hinkie may be no longer be with the Philadelphia 76ers, but analytics remains.
According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Sixers hired five new “analytics people” to form one of the league’s largest such departments.
The league, and sports in general, is shifting this way incorporating analytics more and more each and every day. The Sixers are at the forefront of the shift.