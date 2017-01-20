76ers Add To One Of NBA’s Largest Analytics Departments, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sam Hinkie may be no longer be with the Philadelphia 76ers, but analytics remains.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Sixers hired five new “analytics people” to form one of the league’s largest such departments.

Sixers tidbit: Philly has hired *five* new analytics people for its front-office, including three that worked w/ @kirkgoldsberry at Harvard. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 20, 2017

Philly will end up w/ 8-9 full-time analytics people, one of the largest such departments in the league. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 20, 2017

The league, and sports in general, is shifting this way incorporating analytics more and more each and every day. The Sixers are at the forefront of the shift.