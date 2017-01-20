INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Where To Watch In Philly Area | Photos | Philly Protests Planned |

24-Year-Old Ravens LB Zach Orr Announces Retirement

January 20, 2017 11:18 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement on Friday.

Orr is retiring due to a congenital neck/spine condition, according to the Ravens.

Related: Steve Smith Officially Announces His Retirement

Orr, 24, recorded 132 combined tackles, three interceptions (one against the Eagles), two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, five passes defended, and seven stuffs in a remarkable third NFL season. Orr was honored by being named to the NFL All-Pro second team.

Orr was signed by the Ravens in 2014 as an undrafted free-agent out of the University of North Texas.

Orr says he will still be around the game in “some sort of form or fashion.”

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia