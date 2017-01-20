24-Year-Old Ravens LB Zach Orr Announces Retirement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement on Friday.

LB Zachary Orr has announced he is retiring from the NFL due to a congenital neck/spine condition. 😢 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2017

Orr is retiring due to a congenital neck/spine condition, according to the Ravens.

"I’m blessed and thankful that I’m able to walk away from the game in good health." –@ZO35 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2017

Harbaugh on @ZO35 "I'm very proud he's been a Raven. And I'm very proud to call him a friend." — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2017

Pees on @ZO35 – "He is one of the smartest football players I have ever been around." — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2017

Orr, 24, recorded 132 combined tackles, three interceptions (one against the Eagles), two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, five passes defended, and seven stuffs in a remarkable third NFL season. Orr was honored by being named to the NFL All-Pro second team.

Orr was signed by the Ravens in 2014 as an undrafted free-agent out of the University of North Texas.

Orr says he will still be around the game in “some sort of form or fashion.”