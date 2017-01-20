24-Year-Old Ravens LB Zach Orr Announces Retirement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement on Friday.
Orr is retiring due to a congenital neck/spine condition, according to the Ravens.
Orr, 24, recorded 132 combined tackles, three interceptions (one against the Eagles), two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, five passes defended, and seven stuffs in a remarkable third NFL season. Orr was honored by being named to the NFL All-Pro second team.
Orr was signed by the Ravens in 2014 as an undrafted free-agent out of the University of North Texas.
Orr says he will still be around the game in “some sort of form or fashion.”