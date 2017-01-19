Trump’s Day One Plan Could Impact Philadelphia

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be a busy day for Donald Trump, especially if he sticks to the plan for his first day in office that he announced in Gettysburg just before the election.

He promised to take five immediate actions, one of which is intended to have a big impact on Philadelphia.

Item three on Donald Trump’s to-do list for today was: cancel all federal funding to Sanctuary Cities.

“I mean, he can’t. He can’t just take money away. That’s a legislative process,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Mayor Jim Kenney doesn’t seem too worried, since the president doesn’t actually have the power to simply cancel funding, and since the courts have ruled that Congress, which does have the power to disburse or withhold funds, cannot cut funding across the board.

“There has to be a nexus shown between the sanctuary city condition and the money they’re claiming to take away,” Kenney said.

Kenney says Philadelphia will not change its policy of not cooperating with federal officials in detaining illegal immigrants for deportation.

He believes, contrary to Trump’s arguments, the policy has made Philadelphia safer by increasing trust in police.

There are some 40 major cities with the same policy.