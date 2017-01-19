Official: Trump’s Inauguration Address To Be ‘A Vision Of Where He Sees The Country’

WASHINGTON (CBS) — President-elect Donald Trump is in Washington, D.C., as he is a day away from being sworn-in as the next commander in chief.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump said, “I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for the American people.”

Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

the American people. I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

“It is a momentous day before an historic day,” said Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Pence, who headed the Trump transition team, gave a progress report on the transition.

“All 21 Cabinet nominees have been named,” said Pence.

Trump and Pence have two events Thursday – one a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and the other a concert at the Lincoln Memorial to kick off inauguration festivities.

The Trump team says the president-elect is still making changes to his inaugural address, which is expected to focus on the challenges America faces.

“I think it’s going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document, a vision of where he sees the country,” said incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The inaugural parade will end at Lafayette Park, right outside the White House. Nearly 1 million people are expected to attend the inauguration.

Tim Paulson of Wisconsin did not vote for Trump but still wanted to be a part of history.

“It’s just such an amazing thing to witness,” said Paulson.

CBS News has learned one of the president-elect’s first orders of business will be to visit CIA headquarters.