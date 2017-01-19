Ringling Brothers Circus Comes To Town Next Month For Last Time

BREAKINGMan Dies After Struggle With Philly Police Officer

January 19, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The greatest show on earth returns to Philadelphia for the last time in February, and while members of the circus community are lamenting its demise, they also believe the time has come.

It’s hard to imagine the world without Ringling Brothers, it’s been around for 146 years. But Shana Kennedy, Executive Director of the Philadelphia School of Circus, Arts says age became its biggest problem.

“So the current circus community sees Ringling as more an icon of the past and something that we should cherish as a memory. But it’s not really so much about where we are today.”

Kennedy says the modern circus is far removed from three rings, animals and pyrotechnics.

“They are using the traditional skills of acrobatics, aerials and object manipulation to then tell the audience a different story.”

The modern circus has become smaller, more intimate, and she says you’ll find it in theaters instead of tents.

