Rick Perry To Al Franken: ‘I Think We Found Our Saturday Night Live Soundbite’

WASHINGTON (CBS) — In what have been contentious confirmation hearings this week on Capitol Hill, there was a moment of humor Thursday during Rick Perry’s hearing.
The former Texas governor has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Energy Department.
During Thursday’s hearing, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., asked Perry, “Thank you so much for coming into my office. Did you enjoy meeting me?”
Perry responded, “I hope you’re as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch.”
The room then erupted into laughter.
“May I rephrase that, sir,” Perry said, trying to keep it together.
“Please, please. Oh my lord. Oh my lord,” Franken said jokingly.
“Well, I think we found our ‘Saturday Night Live’ soundbite,” Perry said, which elicited a few chuckles out of the Minnesota senator.