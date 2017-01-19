Rick Perry To Al Franken: ‘I Think We Found Our Saturday Night Live Soundbite’

January 19, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Al Franken, Rick Perry

WASHINGTON (CBS) — In what have been contentious confirmation hearings this week on Capitol Hill, there was a moment of humor Thursday during Rick Perry’s hearing.

The former Texas governor has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Energy Department.

During Thursday’s hearing, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., asked Perry, “Thank you so much for coming into my office. Did you enjoy meeting me?”

Perry responded, “I hope you’re as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch.”

The room then erupted into laughter.

“May I rephrase that, sir,” Perry said, trying to keep it together.

“Please, please. Oh my lord. Oh my lord,” Franken said jokingly.

“Well, I think we found our ‘Saturday Night Live’ soundbite,” Perry said, which elicited a few chuckles out of the Minnesota senator.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia