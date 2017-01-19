Rick Perry To Al Franken: ‘I Think We Found Our Saturday Night Live Soundbite’

WASHINGTON (CBS) — In what have been contentious confirmation hearings this week on Capitol Hill, there was a moment of humor Thursday during Rick Perry’s hearing.

The former Texas governor has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Energy Department.

During Thursday’s hearing, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., asked Perry, “Thank you so much for coming into my office. Did you enjoy meeting me?”

"Well, I think we found our 'Saturday Night Live' soundbite," Rick Perry laughs during Al Franken's questioning at confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/aIIDmtHJvy — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2017

Perry responded, “I hope you’re as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch.”

The room then erupted into laughter.

“May I rephrase that, sir,” Perry said, trying to keep it together.

“Please, please. Oh my lord. Oh my lord,” Franken said jokingly.

“Well, I think we found our ‘Saturday Night Live’ soundbite,” Perry said, which elicited a few chuckles out of the Minnesota senator.