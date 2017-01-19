Report: Jeffrey Lurie Taking A More Active Role With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles owner, Jeffrey Lurie, is taking a more active role with the team, according to a report from ESPN’s Tim McManus.

“League sources say Lurie has taken a more active approach to leadership, particularly since ousting Chip Kelly as head coach in December 2015,” McManus wrote.

Kelly was granted personnel power by Lurie before the 2015 season, his third and final one in Philadelphia. The Eagles went 6-9 under Kelly that season, despite a slew of roster changes, resulting in his firing.

McManus reports it was Lurie who blocked Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo from interviewing for the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator role. Lurie was reportedly also the driving force in re-signing quarterback Sam Bradford last offseason.

Despite signing Bradford, Lurie, head coach Doug Pederson, and executive vice president of personnel Howie Roseman worked together scouting Carson Wentz, eventually moving up to No. 2 in the draft to select the rookie QB. The Eagles were able to trade Bradford for a 2017 first-round pick before the start of the season.

Lurie, 65, Pederson, and Roseman reportedly meet weekly now, something that wasn’t previously done.

“He’s at practice almost every day,” Malcolm Jenkins told ESPN.com. “I’ve been here three years so I don’t know what it used to be, but he’s a pretty hands-on owner.”

As of July 19th, Lurie had a 62-percent approval rating, according to a 94WIP poll.